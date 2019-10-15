Darke County Parks to host candlelight dinner on the prairie

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will be hosting a candlelight dinner at the log house on Nov. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. The dinner served will be a hearth-cooked meal, served family-style with period entertainment during the evening.

The event is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward maintenance, repairs, and cultural programming within the loghouse. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple, and reservations are due by Oct. 19. F

or more information, visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or contact the parks at info@darkecountyparks.org or 937-548-0165.