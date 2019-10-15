Improv group continues at The Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — Members of the community are invited to join The Historic Sidney Theatre as they continue their new improv group for people ages 18 and up.

Sessions are held on Wednesdays from 8 to 9 p.m. There is a small initiation fee of $20 to become part of the group. The group will run through fun exercises that build creative thinking and performance skills, as well as better communication skills.

Theatre has many positive benefits such as increased playfulness, healthy laughter, getting to know new people, encourages people to step out of their comfort zone, and reduces stress, all of which will be offered through the art of learning comedy improv.