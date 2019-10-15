YWCA to hold knit-a-hat class

PIQUA — Suzie Hawkes will be teaching people how to knit a hat using a loom on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Piqua YWCA.

“This easy-to-follow class will teach participants how to knit a soft, warm hat using a loom,” said Hawkes. “The hats make a perfect gift or can be donated to the YWCA Hats for Cancer Project, too.”

Supply list is available at the YWCA. Class fee is $5 and YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required. To register for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.