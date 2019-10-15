Sidney Kiwanis Club announces new club officers, directors

SIDNEY—The Kiwanis Club of Sidney held its annual meeting on Sept. 25 when club officers and directors were installed for the 2019-20 year. Installation duties were handled by Lt. Gov. Mark Wion, of Piqua.

Installed as new board members for a two-year term expiring in 2021 were Gary Hollenbacher, Carol Pierce, Phil Valentine and Ashley Wilt. Continuing as board members with their terms expiring in 2020 are Gary Carter, Lori Humphrey and Judy Wells.

Ray Weber and Mike Tangeman were re-installed as treasurer and secretary respectively. Tangeman has served as secretary for over 10 years and it has been over 20 years that Weber has served as club treasurer.

Serving as vice president will be Rachel Hale. As VP, Hale also serves a program chairman for the year. Being installed as president-elect was Jim Cole.

Serving as the immediate past president is Jessica Guillozet. She was presented a past president’s plaque and she reflected on her past year in office. Top on her list was the all-inclusive park that is currently being constructed next to the Geib Pavilion at Tawawa Park. Organizational memories included updating the club bylaws, rebranding the club logo and developing new member training materials and orientation. In conclusion, Guillozet noted that the club provided over 500 service hours and over 400 youths were served. She thanked the club “for everything you do and for being patient with me.”

Last, but certainly not least, being installed as the president of the Sidney Kiwanis for the 2019-20 administrative year was Rikki Unterbrink. She serves as the youth services director at Shelby County Libraries. Unterbrink said she has never taken herself too seriously and believes that making Kiwanis more fun is one of her goals. She wore a Goofy hat and asked the club members get a little goofy with her. Another goal was to try another fundraiser. She said the club has a big party to plan as the Sidney Kiwanis Club turns 100 in 2020.

She went on to say that, “I have wore a lot of hats in my life…camp counselor, 4-H president, sorority sister, singer, dancer, student, wife, mom. But this year my favorite hat will be the one I wear as president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club. Thank you for trusting me to lead this group for the next year, it is a great honor.”

Valentine received the Century Award for his many years of service to the club.

Carter and Unterbrink were awarded the Committer Chairpersons of the Year. Wilt was given the New Member of the Year award andthe Kiwanian of the Year award was presented to Merrill Asher.

After the meeting, Jake Romaker lead a team of six members who delivered $2,000 worth of canned goods from Sidney Foodtown to Agape, the Alpha Center, the Salvation Army and FISH.