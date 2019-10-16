‘Halloween Bash’ benefit marks 15th year

FORT LORAMIE — Members of the BAM men’s slo-pitch softball team wouldn’t have guessed that they would create so many years of memories when they held their first BAM Halloween Bash in 2005, but fifteen years later, they smile and laugh at the fun they’ve had all in the name of their good friend.

“All of us enjoyed dressing up for Halloween back then,” stated BAM team member Neil Borchers, “but there weren’t too many options locally to celebrate Halloween at that time. We started the Halloween Bash to have a good time, but more importantly to honor the memory of our good friend and to raise money for the cause in his name.”

The friend Borchers is referring to is his Fort Loramie High School classmate Brad A. Meyer, who died in an automobile accident in 2002. After his death, friends of Meyer renamed their summer league slo-pitch softball team with Meyer’s initials, BAM, who had also played on the team prior to his passing. Since then, the friends have remained a team, playing softball and raising money for the scholarship in Meyer’s name each year since 2005.

“The idea of holding the Halloween Bash in Brad’s name just sort of happened,” Borchers continued. “We set a date, hired a D.J., and friends and family of Brad showed up and had a good time. Since that first year, the event has grown and now attracts supporters who never even knew Brad. With the community’s attendance at the Bash, we’ve been able to raise enough money each year to continue the Brad A. Meyer Scholarship, which awards a Fort Loramie High School senior baseball player a scholarship each year.”

Not only has the group grown the Halloween Bash event and the scholarship fund, they have grown their softball team as well.

“I met some of the BAM players in the community, and they were looking for a few extra guys on their league night team. They’re a great group of people and put a lot of effort into keeping the memory of their friend alive,” says relative newcomer to the team, Ryan Schemmel, who now helps to organize the Halloween Bash. “I saw how much fun they were having on the field and that translated to how much they cared about raising money for the scholarship in their friend’s name at the Halloween Bash.

The event, which includes a costume contest with cash prizes, has had various themes over the years including “Viva Las Vegas” and “Blast from the Past.” The 2019 theme is “Saturday Night Live.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing what guests come up with every year,” continued Schemmel. “Everyone gets really creative—we hope to see a few Wayne and Garths, Coneheads, and Spartan Cheerleaders this year.”

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at Walk-Up Country Club west of Fort Loramie on state Route 705. Cost to attend is $15 per person and $25 per couple pre-sale, or $20 per person at the door (must be 18 to enter). Admission includes all beer, mixes and soft drinks, as well as music by local D.J. Scott Wendeln, a costume contest with cash prizes, and a big-screen broadcast of the Ohio State-Wisconsin football game (if applicable).

“We’re looking forward to the 2019 event,” concluded Borchers. “Brad loved to play baseball and softball and most importantly have fun with his friends. Holding the Halloween Bash in his name and for the benefit of a ball-player’s scholarship would have meant a great deal to him.”

Doors for the event open at 7:30 p.m., and costume judging concludes at 9 p.m. For pre-sale tickets and information, contact Neil Borchers at 937-726-1000.