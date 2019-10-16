Sidney man sentenced to county jail

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was sentenced to nearly a year in the county jail on drug-related charges and a Kentucky man was also jailed on a weapons offense in case heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

The incarceration orders were among several cases adjudicated by Judge James Stevenson.

Robbie E. Copeland, 50, 1039 Riverbend Blvd., was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on each count of aggravated possession of drugs and for possessing criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Copeland was arrested on Jan. 2 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Ersan Gjyzeli, 24, Fairfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to 180 days in the local jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. Online court records indicate he received 10 days credit for time already served.

He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs. Stevenson also ordered his handgun to be destroyed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gjyzeli was arrested on May 29 with a 9mm Century Arms handgun in the passenger side door compartment and within his reach.

Reanna D’Lynn Woods, 21, Dayton, pleaded guilty in two cases of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies, for her part in defrauding the Sidney Foodtown store with a false payroll check during her final pretrial.

She is one a six Ohio people from outside Shelby County who were indicted on forgery charges accused of allegedly falsifying documents to garner more than $4,400 from the grocer.

Woods also agreed to pay $693.07 and $279.63 in restitution for the two checks she wrote and to cooperate with authorities regarding other cases.

When sentenced she faces up to 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

David J. Marlow, 25, 343 Wilson Ave., reached a plea agreement in two separate cases during a status conference.

In the first case, he pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; in the second, he pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

Marlow attempted to pass a $1 bill at the Clark station, 125 W. Court St. He was also found guilty of selling Methamphetamine on Sept. 18 and Fentanyl on Nov. 28.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 54 months in prison and a $15,000 fine.

In other cases:

• Tyler Lane Cockerell, 23, Sellersburg, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on July 3 in possession of marijuana. It was agreed he would forfeit $1,000 of the $2,200 confiscated by police.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Aaron W. Singer, 35, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to two charges during his final pretrial.

He was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and for operating on a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.

He was arrested on April 22 with heroin. When sentenced he faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. For the OVI charge, his second conviction in 10 years, he faces 180 days in the county jail and a $1,075 fine.

It was agreed to recommend the minimum sentence mandated, which will include 10 days in jail.

• Skyler Warren Williamson, 26, 807 Brooklyn Ave., was sentenced to five years of community control sanctions on a charge of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. She was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

She was ordered to the county jail until acceptance into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) program in Lima or the MonDay program in Dayton. Upon her release, she is to reside at the Shelby House.

She was arrested for attempting to steal a 2007 Toyota Camry.

• Jessica L. Withrow, 32, 322 W. Main St, was sentenced to five years of community control for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to successfully complete the WORTH or Monday programs.

She was arrested Feb. 28 with Methamphetamine.

• David J. Weigel, 41, 421 Monterey Drive, was sentenced to five years on probation on a charge of attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $200, assessed court costs and required to obtain drug, maintain employment and alcohol counseling.

Weigel broke into a building at 16333 Staley Road, Botkins.

• Ashley Thornhill, 29, 219 Pike St., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony, during her final pretrial. She falsified paperwork in an attempt to transfer ownership of a 2003 Ford truck.

There was a joint recommendation of community control. When sentenced she faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Luis M. Macias Jr., 104 ½ N. Pike St., Anna, pleaded guilty to a plea negotiated charge of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Macias reportedly struck and choked a female resident.

Court records noted his 1992 domestic violence conviction in Darke County. When sentenced he faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Amanda Lynn Harsh, 26, New Carlisle, pleaded guilty to attempted conveyance of a prohibited item onto the ground of a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony, during a final pretrial. On March 22, she attempted to take Methamphetamine into the county jail.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

