Having an unbe-leaf-ably good time

Playing in a pile of leaves at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 16 are, left to right, Maxon Newman, 8, Layla Newman, 10, and Holden Newman, 3, all of Weston, Fla.. The kids have been in the area visiting their grandparents, Karen and Jerry Pawlaczyk, who live in Anna. The siblings’ mother, Karen Newman, brought the kids to the park for some cell phone photos of them with the fall leaves. Carefully posed photos eventually gave way to a running leaf battle as Newman continued to click shots of the action. The siblings are also the children of Justin Newman.

Playing in a pile of leaves at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 16 are, left to right, Maxon Newman, 8, Layla Newman, 10, and Holden Newman, 3, all of Weston, Fla.. The kids have been in the area visiting their grandparents, Karen and Jerry Pawlaczyk, who live in Anna. The siblings’ mother, Karen Newman, brought the kids to the park for some cell phone photos of them with the fall leaves. Carefully posed photos eventually gave way to a running leaf battle as Newman continued to click shots of the action. The siblings are also the children of Justin Newman. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN101719FallLeaves.jpg Playing in a pile of leaves at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 16 are, left to right, Maxon Newman, 8, Layla Newman, 10, and Holden Newman, 3, all of Weston, Fla.. The kids have been in the area visiting their grandparents, Karen and Jerry Pawlaczyk, who live in Anna. The siblings’ mother, Karen Newman, brought the kids to the park for some cell phone photos of them with the fall leaves. Carefully posed photos eventually gave way to a running leaf battle as Newman continued to click shots of the action. The siblings are also the children of Justin Newman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News