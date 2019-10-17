125 Years Ago

October 17, 1894

Piper Brothers yesterday received 1,500 baskets of grapes from Fredonia, N.Y., the largest shipment of grapes that ever came to Sidney. These baskets each hold nine pounds of grapes and are being sold at 15 cents.

———

It was a most magnificent present that came to W.A. Perry this week. The transfer of the palatial home of W.P. Metcalf to him, mentioned earlier, was not a purchase by Mr. Perry. The property was purchased by John Loughlin and deeded to Mr. Perry as a remembrance of his 35th birthday.

100 Years Ago

October 17, 1919

At a meeting in the mayor’s office yesterday afternoon, an organization was effected, looking to the establishment of a post of the American Legion in this county. William Toy was selected as chairman, and Johnston Dickensheets, secretary. It will be known as the Sidney Post. Twenty-three men who served during the World War were present and signed the application for a charter.

———

Charles Bush, John H. Bush, Ollie Taylor and William Kingseed, Jr., left yesterday for a week’s duck hunting at Lewistown reservoir. They will have their headquarters at Bush’s cottage at Russells Point.

75 Years Ago

October 17, 1944

A review of post-war problems in the retail field was given by George B. Hammond of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants when he spoke at the meeting of the Sidney Merchants Association last night. Hammond noted that post-war problems will include the disposition of government surpluses.

———

Dr. Clayton B. Conover, who recently completed his hospital residency at General Hospital in Cincinnati, has located in Sidney, where he will practice medicine and surgery, giving special emphasis to pediatrics and obstetrics. Dr. Conover graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

50 Years Ago

October 17, 1969

Mrs. Linus Rable was installed as president of the Evening Grandmothers Club Tuesday evening, October 14. Ceremonies of installation were held at the northtown First National Exchange Bank following a dinner at Burk’s Restaurant. Mrs. James Fitzgerald was the installing officer with Mrs. R.L. Piehl acting as guide.

———

The zoning commission for the Sidney Airport met Thursday night and named John Sargeant of Orange township as its chairman. Shelby County commissioners recently appointed representatives from four townships to the nine member zoning commission. The other eight members are: Richard Ward and Carl Wiford Jr., also of Orange; Richard Frantz and John Wooddell of Clinton township, John Fiebiger and Jerry Smith of Green township: Ray Thompson and W.B. Kingseed of Washington township.

25 Years Ago

October 17 1994

Copeland Corporation’s Scroll Plant of Sidney has been selected as one of the 10 best plants in America by “Industry Week” magazine. Ten pacesetting manufacturing plants were selected by a panel of “Industry Week” editors, selected from more than 118 nominations. Winners were based on evaluation of questionnaires completed by the company and on-site inspections. Copeland’s Scroll Plant was one of the ten winners profiled in today’s edition of the trade magazine. Copeland Corporation is the world in the production of integral horsepower air conditioning and refrigeration compressors and condensing units, supplying virtually every well-known maker of commercial and residential air conditioning equipment as well as the major names in commercial refrigeration, according to the magazine.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

