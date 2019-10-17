Dayton man arrested after multi-county pursuit

WAPAKONETA — A Dayton man was taken into custody after fleeing law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit that began in Wapakoneta and ended in Troy early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were involved in a pursuit that occurred at approximately 3:34 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The pursuit began after a trooper attempted to stop a 2009 Ford Flex on Interstate 75 near mile marker 113. The SUV exited onto state Route 67 and stopped, but fled once the trooper arrived at the vehicle’s passenger door. The vehicle fled south on I-75 through Auglaize, Shelby and Miami Counties. Stop sticks were deployed during the pursuit, the release said. The SUV then drove off the roadway into the west ditch of I-75 near mile marker 74.

James C. Harper, 32, of Dayton, fled on foot and was taken into custody a few moments later. His passenger, Danielle L. Large, 39, of Dayton, stayed with the vehicle and was released from the scene.

Harper was transported to Kettering Hospital for possible injuries. He was then incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Large was treated for possible injuries by Troy EMS at the scene.

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post were assisted by troopers from the Piqua Post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges will be filed with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.