Info clarifies gun incident

SIDNEY – Further details have been learned regarding the indictment of a Piqua man regarding a weapons charge following an incident at a local tavern.

According to Prosecutor Tim Sell, authorities allege that on Sept. 15 Cameron Lawson, 27, and another patron at the Dawg Pound Lounge, 553 N. Vandemark Road, argued then carried the dispute into an adjacent parking lot. Lawson and his companions left the scene shortly thereafter.

However, they returned and supposedly brandished a gun out the window of a vehicle pointing it at the victim making him believe he was about to be shot. The incident occurred in the Vandemark Center parking lot.

On Oct. 10, Lawson was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, by the Shelby County grand jury.

Online court records show Lawson has previous domestic violence convictions in Miami and Shelby counties disqualifying him from possessing any firearms.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

