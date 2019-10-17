Armstrong Museum to host “Boo! on the Moon” Tuesday, Oct. 22

WAPAKONETA — In the hometown of Neil A. Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, the museum that bears his name is hosting “Boo! on the Moon”, a Halloween community event. On Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will have activities, spooky decorations, and trick-or-treating throughout the galleries. Those in costume will also receive half off their admission cost.

Each section of the museum is decorated with its own eerie theme for guests to explore. The newly constructed Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center is transforming into a terrifying tech lab that includes technology set to a spooky theme. The Astro Theater contains a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin patch, and the galleries are themed as a creepy forest, graveyard, and Dracula’s castle. All décor is child friendly.

Fun activities are scattered throughout the museum during the event. Guests can test their skill in a bean bag game while they are waiting to enter the museum, and in the terrifying tech lab visitors can watch and interact with the new 3-D printers the museum has acquired this year. Those on the grounds will also have access to a free snapchat filter with a Halloween themed border that covers approx. 842,000 square feet around the museum.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, and “Boo! on the Moon” will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission to the museum is required for attendance to the event. Those of all ages in costume will receive half off their admission cost. Admission prices in full are as follows: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for veterans, $4 for children 12 years and under. Free admission is offered to children 4 years and under, active military, and OHC and AASMA members.