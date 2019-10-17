YWCA Piqua to host “Meet the Candidates” night

PIQUA — A community education forum featuring one local issue and candidates in the November election affecting Piqua area residents will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua. The evening is organized by the YWCA Public Policy Committee. Interested citizens are invited to attend the forum which is free and open to the public.

This event will feature candidates who are running in the Nov. 5 general election including Piqua City School Board candidates Clint Bostick and Steve Frazier and Piqua City Commission candidates Tom Fogt (Ward 1), Cindy Pearson (Ward 2) and Kathryn Hinds (Ward 5). Because there is no opposition in any of these races and several of the candidates are new to these positions, the Public Policy decided to invite all candidates so that voters would get to know them and be able to ask questions.

The one local issue that will be on the ballot is a 1.5 mill increase for the Upper Valley Career Center.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Nanci McMaken, member of the YWCA Public Policy Committee, will serve as moderator. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented to the candidates and issue representative by the moderator.

The forum will be broadcast live by WPTW and taped for later broadcast by Piqua Indian Nation (channel 5).

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.