TROY—Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its annual Trick-or-Treat night on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Children ages 10 and under from the community are invited to this free event. It will be held on the Troy Rehab campus located at 512 Crescent Drive in Troy.

Children in the community are invited to come and enjoy candy, hot dogs, cookies, punch, and lots more goodies, wear a costume and bring along a treat bag.