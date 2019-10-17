Health Department administers flu vaccines

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has begun vaccinations for the 2019-20 flu season. In order to accommodate those working evening shifts, there are extended hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month until 6 p.m.

Appointments are required and insurance, if any, must be provided at the time of vaccination.

The Health Department is located at 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney. The phone number is 937-498-7013.

Tina Toner, accreditation coordinator, attended the meeting to begin educating the board on the dashboard and its components prior to accreditation. Wednesday’s discussion was on the employee goals. Each employee will agree with the supervisor on a measurable goal.

The resignation of Alicia Cooper, RN, was accepted. This resignation along with the need for additional staff has left two part-time positions.

Burlin and Maxine Holbrook, 2600 Miami River Road, was issued an Order to Remain Vacant.

The proposal to revise the personnel policy manual was tabled until more information can be gathered.

The next Health Board meeting will be held Nov. 20, 2019, at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

