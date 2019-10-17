Cargill to invest $225 million at facility in Sidney

SIDNEY – Cargill is expanding its integrated soybean crush and refined oils facility in Sidney to better serve area farmers and to meet growing demand for protein and refined oils.

The company will invest approximately $225 million at the Sidney site, increasing crush capacity and modernizing operations. The investment creates greater market access for farmers’ crops in the area and allows those farmers to deliver their soybeans more efficiently, as the upgraded plant will unload trucks at a much faster rate.

“Farmers are at the core of our business. This investment will help us provide them a better experience when they choose to sell their crops to us,” said Don Camden, commercial leader for the eastern region of Cargill’s agricultural supply chain business in North America. “This also demonstrates our commitment to invest in and grow with the Sidney community.”

“The increased capacity will strengthen and expand our U.S. crush footprint, enable us to meet the growing demand for soy products from our customers and further integrate our refined oil capabilities,” said Warren Feather, Cargill managing director of global crush.

The crush facility originally opened in 1978, with the refinery added a decade later. Today, the site serves as a link between soybean farmers in the region and consumers both nearby and around the globe. The expansion of the crush plant will provide Cargill’s adjacent refined oils facility with a larger, direct supply of crude soybean oil.

When the expansion is complete in 2022, Cargill expects to add approximately 12 full-time jobs to the team of 325 currently employed at Sidney. In addition to these new jobs and the benefits to farmers, the expansion will boost the local economy during construction, Cargill officials said.

“Cargill’s decision to choose Ohio was a collaborative effort with the company, JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition and the Sidney community,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This investment will secure full-time jobs at Cargill’s facility, create construction jobs for two years and increase the demand for soybeans from local farmers.”

“Cargill’s continued investment in Sidney represents their commitment not only to the area’s agricultural community but to consumers around the globe,” Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said. “Equally important, they have provided good jobs for our residents as well as the extended community. On behalf of the entire community, we welcome the announcement that Cargill has again chosen to expand operations in Sidney.”

Cargill employs more than 1,400 people at 19 facilities around Ohio. Cargill’s total direct investment in Ohio to date prior to this project is approximately $970 million. Additionally, Cargill has contributed $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations in the state to strengthen workforce readiness, agricultural education and more.

“Since Cargill began operating their soybean crush plant in Sidney, they have been outstanding corporate citizens,” Barhorst said. “Recognized and respected for their impressive stature in the community, Cargill has contributed to numerous good causes. Those causes have ranged from feeding the hungry, education and literacy to recreation and public health.”