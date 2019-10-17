Building the future of mental health

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties president Molly Helmlinger, of Sidney, looks at art in the Art of Recovery show during an artist’s reception at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services also held its annual meeting.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties president Molly Helmlinger, of Sidney, looks at art in the Art of Recovery show during an artist’s reception at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services also held its annual meeting. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN101819MentalArt.jpg National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties president Molly Helmlinger, of Sidney, looks at art in the Art of Recovery show during an artist’s reception at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services also held its annual meeting. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News