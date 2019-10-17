Uncork your creativity at The Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will host a monthly “Wine & Designs” event as part of its art education series. All painting materials will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring an open mind and their favorite beverage to sip while painting.

The “Wine & Design” for the month of October will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. The theme of this session is “Harvest Nights.”

Additional “Wine & Design” events will be held on Nov. 21, Dec. 12, March 19, 2020, and April 23, 2020.

Registration is mandatory and is $30 per person. Anyone interested can register online by visiting www.Sidneytheatre.org.