Sidney Noon Kiwanis Blub names Botkins senior their September Teen of the Month

SIDNEY—The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Elliott Goubeaux their September 2019 Teen of the Month. Goubeaux is a senior at Botkins Local High School. Goubeaux has achieved a 4.0 GPA and ranks first in his class.

Goubeaux is the son of Mark and Diane Goubeaux of Botkins, Ohio.

His academic activities include Academia and Envirothon.

His extra-curricular, community activities include Immaculate Conception Youth Group; basketball; cross country; baseball; Shelby County Student United Way; Teens for Truth; and FFA.

Goubeaux’s extra-curricular, community honors and awards include: 2nd Team All-County Cross Country and the FFA GPA Award.

“Elliott is a leader both inside and outside the classroom. He has served as president of his class and is currently the student council president. He also has excelled at athletics, participating in cross country, basketball and baseball,” Botkins Principal Ryan Loy said.

Goubeaux plans to attend the University of Toledo to pursue a career in information systems.