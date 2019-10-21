“The Cake” is a sweet treat with an edge

DAYTON—Della Brady is the owner of Della’s Sweets, and she has been selected to compete on The Great American Baking Show. But when her best friend’s daughter comes home to North Carolina to get married, Della’s life gets turned upside down when she realizes there’s not just one bride, but two. Della’s husband, Tim, says she can’t possibly bake their wedding cake. But can she? Should she? For the first time in her life, Della is left to re-examine the beliefs she’s always held—and the foundations of her own marriage.

The Human Race Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Kevin Moore, knew right away that this play would be an essential addition to the Women of Influence season.

“I fell in love with this play. While the inspiration may be taken from current headlines about discrimination, the play is less about the politics and more about how we challenge our own beliefs for the people we love. That makes for great theatre,” said Moore.

“The Cake” was written by Bekah Brunstetter, a writer and co-producer on the NBC smash-hit family drama “This Is Us,” and she packs this play full of hilarity and compassion as she offers a prism into four different experiences of the place where love, tradition, and family expectations collide. The principal role of Della was originated by Debra Jo Rupp (“That 70s Show”) in both the world premiere and Off-Broadway productions.

“The Cake” stars Laurie Carter Rose as Della, Tim Lile as Tim, Claire Kennedy as Jen, and Candice Handy as Macy, and is directed by Greg Hellems.

The preview performance of “The Cake” is Oct. 31; opening night is Nov. 1. Both performances begin at 8 p.m.

This production is sponsored by Marion’s Piazza, Ashley’s Pastry Shop, Sue Spiegel and Lisa Hanauer, Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, Della’s Baking Class Sponsorship Club, and Anonymous Friends.

Tickets for “The Cake” start at $16. Prices vary depending on the day of the week and seating location. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Student tickets are available at 50% off regular adult prices and a student I.D. must be presented when picking up at the Box Office. The Nov. 3 7 p.m. performance is “Sawbuck Sunday,” when any available seat can be purchased in person for just $10 at the Loft Theatre box office two hours prior to the show. Discounts are subject to availability and some restrictions apply.

All performances are at the Metropolitan Art Center’s Loft Theatre, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Show times for “The Cake” are 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Performances on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings begin at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday matinees.

Tickets and performance information for “The Cake” are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.