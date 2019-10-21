Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center to host annual Trick or Treat event

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its annual Trick-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Children ages 10 and under from the community are invited to this free event. Versailles Rehab is located at 200 Marker Road in Versailles.

Children are invited to wear a costume and bring along a treat bag. Participants enter at the front door of the rehab center and follow the path through the halls to the dining room where they will receive cookies and punch with Versailles Rehab’s very own scary Halloween characters.