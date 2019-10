A bull calf sticks out its tongue on a farm on Hardin Wapakoneta Road recently. The farm buys bull calves from dairy farms and raises them until they are big enough to be sold to buyers who purchase them primarily for their meat.

A bull calf sticks out its tongue on a farm on Hardin Wapakoneta Road recently. The farm buys bull calves from dairy farms and raises them until they are big enough to be sold to buyers who purchase them primarily for their meat. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN091219BullCalf.jpg A bull calf sticks out its tongue on a farm on Hardin Wapakoneta Road recently. The farm buys bull calves from dairy farms and raises them until they are big enough to be sold to buyers who purchase them primarily for their meat. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News