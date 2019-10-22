125 Years Ago

October 22, 1894

The Buckeye Churn Co. has the contract for furnishing the lumber for a large new block of Colton Brothers and Patterson in Bellefontaine.

———

Col. R. Sutton, of this city, who for some time has been working on a map of Piqua, has it completed and ready for delivery. It is not only a map but a directory as well. It is finely executed, the work having been done by Harry Anderson, of this city.

———

An effort was made yesterday morning by prisoners in the Logan county jail at Bellefontaine to escape, but they were unsuccessful.

100 Years Ago

October 22, 1919

The Shelby County Hunters and Anglers club has placed 12 cans of young black bass and blue gills in the Miami river, north and south of Sidney. The fish were received from the State Fish and Game Association.

———

C.D. Zellers, Shelby county dry campaign manager, will speak at four county churches on Sunday. In the morning, he will be at the Oran Christian and New Hope churches; in the afternoon, at Cole Chapel, and at the Mot. Jefferson Presbyterian Church in the evening.

75 Years Ago

October 22, 1944

Displaying a smooth working football machine, the Green Wave of Greenville romped over Sidney High school at Julia Lamb field last night by a score of 34 to 7.

———

Aviation Cadet Hugh W. Albers with the V-12 naval reserves, stationed at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, has been named first alternate for appointment to the Navel Academy at Annapolis. He was nominated by Congressman Rob Jones.

50 Years Ago

October 22, 1969

JACKSON CENTER- The Junior American Club met Monday evening October 13, at the country home of Mrs. James Davis, with Mrs. Walter Gerkey, co-hostess. Mrs. Richard Sailor, past president, installed the following officers-Mrs. John Davis, vice president, Mrs. Donald Detrick, recording secretary, Mrs. Robert Van Horn, corresponding secretary; Mrs. James Davis, treasurer; Mrs. Richard Schilling, auditor, and Mrs. Richard Teeters, parliamentarian, Mrs. Ralph Sailor is president.

———

CINCINNATI—Cincinnati Bengal guard Pat Matson will be off the roster for the remainder of the season because of a broken bone in his left leg suffered against the Denver Broncos here Sunday.

25 Years Ago

October 22, 1994

When most people see Alaska it is from the deck of a luxurious cruise ship. Not so for Gene and Doris Eggleston , who acted as campground hosts for the Alaska State Parks this summer. The Egglestons have traveled extensively. Their adventure to Alaska lasted from April 29 through Sept. 22. They were assigned to be hosts at Squirrel Creek, located in a remote part of the state. It’s located on the Richerson Highway in a rural area, 79 miles north of Valdez and 35 miles south of Glennallen. Mrs. Eggleston gave this description. ”Its 25 campsites scattered through a heavily wooded area. A fast flowing creek borders one side. It is an excellent area for salmon fishing. A lake borders the area and not only serves as a “swimming hole” but serves as a bathtub, since many people in the area don’t have electricity or running water. The Egglestons thoroughly enjoyed their time in this remote area of our 49th state.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

