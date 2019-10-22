Library participates in ‘Lights On Afterschool’

SIDNEY—As the nation holds the 20th annual “Lights On Afterschool” rally this week, many of the more than 8,000 events in cities and town across the country and at U.S. military bases worldwide will focus on instilling healthy habits in children and youth. More than a million people are expected to participate in “Lights On Afterschool” rallies, open houses, fun runs and other celebrations, many of which are being held this Thursday, Oct. 24. “Lights On Afterschool” is organized by the Afterschool Alliance.

“Afterschool programs support children’s learning as well as their well-being, from helping address challenges such as hunger and food insecurity to managing stress and avoiding alcohol and drugs,” said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. “Many ‘Lights On Afterschool’ events this year are showcasing how afterschool programs promote health and wellness, from serving nutritious snacks and meals to inspiring students to be active to helping them manage stress and pressure in healthy ways. The healthy habits afterschool programs instill in children and youth can last a lifetime.”

In Sidney, the Amos Memorial Public Library will be hosting an event on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. “We offer many after-school program throughout the month including a Kids Cook program for grades 2 through 5, after-school movie matinees and STEM based programs,” said Rikki Unterbrink, youth services director. “This Thursday we will offer a Halloween bingo game and spider crafts for grades K through 5. The program will be held in our Community Room and is free of charge.”