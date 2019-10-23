125 Years Ago

October 23, 1894

At the meeting of council last night, the committee on the matter of disposing the waterworks property in East Sidney reported. It recommended that in as much as there were several parties who seemed anxious to buy it, that the property be advertised and sold at public sale.

———

An orchestra called the Boy’s Orchestra was organized last night. It is composed of Will Potts, Will Kurtz, Ernest Shaw, Nick Cleckner, Albert Fink, Vinton Hanes, and Earl Nutt.

———

The Thompson notion store of Lima will move into the Frazer business room, just north of the United States Express Company’s office next month.

100 Years Ago

October 23, 1919

Joseph Berkowitz, the shoe repair man on East Court street, is in receipt today of a letter from his wife who is a resident of Wilna, Poland, Russia. It is the first letter or word he has had from her in almost five years, despite efforts to locate her after the German invasion of Poland. He expects to make arrangements to have her come to Sidney within the next few months.

———

Miss Margaret Kingseed was elected president of the Fidi Amici club when members met last evening in the home of Miss Pauline Anthony on Crescent drive. Miss Ethel Haefelmeier was named vice president; Miss Mildred Cronley, secretary and treasurer, and Mrs. Homer Stang, chairman of the program committee.

75 Years Ago

October 23, 1944

Ohio State halfback, Dick Flanagan, freshman from Sidney, raced 72 yards to the Great Lake’s eight yard line in the first play from scrimmage as the Buckeyes defeated the Great Lake Sailors at Columbus Saturday 26 to 6.

———

Charles A. Hentrick announced today plans to move his job printing shop from the Young building on North Ohio avenue, to the room formerly occupied by Priller’s Meat Market, just a few doors south of his present location.

50 Years Ago

October 23, 1969

Sidney Postmaster Robert Burns will head the 1969 Christmas Seal campaign in Shelby county, it was announced today by Ralph Bornhorst, president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association. Burns, is a former sheriff of Shelby county and also was civil defense director for a number of years. He is a member of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and fraternal organizations.

———

Members of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees and Sidney city administration have turned “chicken” on dedication of the nearly completed new airstrip at the Sidney Airport. Fears of weather complications will delay formal ceremonies until Spring, it was announced today.

25 Years Ago

October 23, 1994

Barbara Ditmer of Houston area was honored for 35 years in 4-H Club volunteer work during the 50th annual 4-H Volunteer Recognition Program this month at the Ohio State University in Columbus. She was presented the award by Kirby Barrick, assistant director of 4-H Youth Development, Tony Puscarich, president of Carvat Coal Co., which donated the award; and Tiny McComb, president of the Ohio 4-H Foundation. Ditmer, is the advisor of the Starting Farmers 4-H Club and Alpha Center 4-H Club and member of the Shelby County Extension Support Committee and the Extension Advisory Committee. She formerly served as chairman of the State 4-H Advisory Committee.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org