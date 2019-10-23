Minster grad earns merit scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA – Hannah Pack, of Minster, was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed $7.8 million in merit scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received more than $57 million in financial support from the university for the 2019-20 academic year.

Pack, a graduate of Minster High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, earned a $15,000 Trustee’s Scholarship.