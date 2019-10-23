Sidney Middle School to host book fair

SIDNEY – Sidney Middle School has announced it will host its book fair Nov. 4-12.

In the ultimate quest for cool books, the school hopes to sell more than 875 books through the Scholastic Book Fair.

Students can shop at school beginning on Nov. 4. This year, in addition to cash, students can shop the book fair using the Book Fair e-Wallet, a secure, cash-free way to shop the fair. There is no charge to set up an e-Wallet; parents simply create an account and authorize a spending limit on their credit card, similar to the way a lunch account works. e-Wallet is a secure way to give kids money to buy books. Pre-authorized funds are immediately available for use and can be added now through Nov. 12.

Families also can shop online beginning Oct. 27 through Nov. 9. The book fair also will be open during parent/teacher conferences on Nov. 8.

For more information on the book fair, visit bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/sidneymiddleschool1. Any questions about the book fair can be directed to SMS Library Aide Amanda Lloyd at 937-497-2225.