Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Something Wonderful: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein” on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $24 and are available by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Strange Magic: The Music of ELO” on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $24 and are available by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Wilson Health Hospice Grief Support Group will be holding an Adult Holiday Grief Support Group on Nov. 4 and 5, and Dec. 2 and 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Hospital Administrative Conference Room 1. Space is limited and those interested must register by Oct. 28. For more information or to register, please call 937-498-9335.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Brukner Nature Center’s “Haunted Woods” will be open Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 6 p.m. with the trails open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be guided walks, live animals, and costumed characters, as well as free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, and cookies and cider after the hike. Program is $5 per person for members and $7 per person for non-members, cash or check only. Children ages 2 and under are free. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• A spaghetti dinner and basket auction hosted by the Christian Academy School will be held at 2151 W. Russell Rd., on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and free for children 3 and younger. Drive-thru carry out will also be available. Advanced orders are being accepted by calling the school at 937-492-7556. Bids for the basket auction will be accepted until 7 p.m.

• GreenView UCC Youth Group will hold a chicken lunch fundraiser at the center on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce, and a roll with butter. Pre-sale tickets are $8, and ticket sales end Oct. 27. To purchase tickets, contact the church at 937-492-9579, or Kara Spicer at 937-418-9571. Tickets can also be purchased from any youth group members.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in October. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in October, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in October. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in October. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday in October beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

• There will be a “Weird, Scary + Eerie Necropolis” program covering creepy cities of the dead from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

• The annual Fairlawn Fall Festival, hosted by the Fairlawn Education Boosters, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fairlawn Local Schools, 18800 Johnston Rd., Sidney. The festival will feature a raffle, 50/50 drawing, games, and food from the Harvest Cafe. Proceeds help provide funding for grades pre-k through 12th grade, as needs arise. Everyone is welcome to come.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

• The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God will host its annual Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with the Northtowne craft booth, local vendors will be featured. Food will be available. Admission is free and the church is located at the corner of Wapakoneta Avenue and Parkwood Street.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host an escape room beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children in third grade and above. Parents are welcome to join and teams are asked to register.

• Sidney Holy Angels Parish Outreach Committee will host the Fair Trade and More Sale at Holy Angels School, 120 E. Water St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue in the church connector after all Masses on Oct. 26 and 27. A downsized version of the sale will be held Nov. 23 and 24.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will host a sensory friendly trick-or-treat from 3 to 4 p.m. Those wishing to participate passing out treats are asked to hand out trinkets or individually wrapped non-candy items. Event is free and open to the public, and will be held indoors.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will host a floating pumpkin patch in the pool for children ages 3 to 6 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and children ages 7 to 10 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Participants can pick a pumpkin, play games, and win prizes, and will be able to decorate their pumpkin afterward in the youth center.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

• The Jackson Center United Methodist Church will host their annual smorgasbord from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 West Pike St., Jackson Center.

• Area trick-or-treating will take place in the following communities: Botkins, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Jackson Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; McCartyville: 2 to 4 p.m.; New Bremen, 3 to 5 p.m.; St. Henry, 2 to 4 p.m.; Versailles, 2 to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 28

• The Piqua Public Library will be holding a game night in the Louis Room from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 10:30 a.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• A Halloween party featuring a costume contest, crafts, stories, games and Halloween snacks will be held at the Auglaize County Public District Library beginning at 6 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 1:30 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Halloween-themed escape room beginning at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate and asked to register in advance.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host an escape room beginning at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome and groups up to eight people can participate at a time. Registration is required.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 5 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer a “vet-to-vet” cafe, from 7 to 8 p.m., for Veterans throughout the Miami County area, at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Town Pointe Drive. Retired U.S. Armed Services personnel and those honorably discharged from armed services are welcome; free to attend.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host an escape room beginning at 4 p.m. for children in third grade and above. Parents are welcome to join and teams are asked to register.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Halloween-themed escape room beginning at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate and asked to register in advance.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

• There will be a get-together for homeschooled children at the Auglaize County Public District Library at 10:30 a.m.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host an escape room beginning at 4 p.m. for children in third grade and above. Parents are welcome to join and teams are asked to register.

• Area trick-or-treating will take place in Minster from 6 to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Halloween-themed escape room beginning at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate and asked to register in advance.

• Area trick-or-treating will take place in the following communities: Kettlersville and Lockington, 6 to 7 p.m.; Anna, Cridersville, New Knoxville, Pemberton, Port Jefferson, Russia, St. Marys, Sidney and Wapakoneta, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Hardin-Houston, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy, 6 to 8 p.m.; Fort Loramie and Newport, 6:30 to 8 p.m.