125 Years Ago

October 24, 1894

An effort is being made to organize a United Brethren Church in Sidney. The old German Methodist church building on South Ohio avenue has been secured and soon will be placed in condition so that services can be held there. Arrangements have been made with Rev. Sword, of Marietta, and in the course of a few weeks services will be held.

———

The question of admitting women into councils of the M.E. Church will be voted on locally on Nov. 13. This was the decision reached by the official board of the Sidney church at a meeting last evening. William Piper and William Haslup were named as a committee with the pastor to conduct the election.

100 Years Ago

October 24, 1919

Public meetings will be held in Turtle Creek township for the purpose of discussing the question of centralization of the schools. A representative of the Department of Public Instruction will address meetings at Hardin on October 28; the township house on October 29, and at the Cuba school house on October 30.

———

The first carload of government food supplies, ordered by Sidney people, has arrived and is ready for delivery. The food is now obtainable at the post office. The balance of the goods is expected to follow in a few days.

75 Years Ago

October 24, 1944

The senior girls defeated the junior girls 26 to 12 in a football game played yesterday afternoon at Julia Lamb field. Senior touchdowns were scored by Mary Stewart (two), Barbara Yohey and Ann Campbell. Scoring the Junior touchdowns were Elizabeth Robinson and Pauline Slagle. Pat Milligan, George Uffner, and Bud Schie were the officials for the game.

———

Troops of General MacArthur’s army of liberation have swept across the narrow strait from the island of Leyte onto the larger island of Samar, a key link with the main island of Samar, a key link with the main island of Luzon in the Phillippines.

50 Tears Ago

October 24, 1969

Eight members of the Houston chapter of the Future Farmers of America were on hand to see Von Mohler, another member of the chapter, receive the American Farmer degree at the 42nd National FFA convention in Kansas City, Mo. The group, which accompanied Mohler and Brooks Ware, FFA advisor at Houston, to Kansas City, included: Bob Helman, Dave Shappie, Allen Rehfus, Gary Wenrick, Dave Widney, Milton Jelley, Alan Strayer John Meeker.

———

Mrs. Philip Ruese, 1969-70 president of Charity League, was introduced with her corps of officers when members and associates met for the group’s annual banquet Wednesday evening October 22, at Burk’s Banquet House. Introduced with Mrs. Ruese were Mrs. Paul Borders, first vice-president; Mrs. Philip Valentine, second vice-president; Mrs. James Stewart, treasurer, and Mrs. Terry Richardson, secretary.

25 Years Ago

October 24, 1994

Mastering fundamentals is critical to success in any sport. In football it’s blocking and tackling. For golfers, chipping and putting are critical elements of the game. A disciplined adherence to the basic elements of the game made this a championship season for Sidney area golfer Marla Flinn. Flinn won not one, but two major tittles this summer in area women’s golf competitions. She won both the Shelby Oaks Golf Course and Piqua County Club titles. And to borrow a phrase from another sport, she nearly scored a hat trick as she placed second in a district tournament in Dayton. She is believed to be the first woman to win championships at both Piqua Country Club and Shelby Oaks in the same season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

