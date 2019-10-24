VERSAILLES — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took place Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Versailles.

At approximately 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, emergency personnel from the Versailles Fire Department and Versailles Rescue responded along with the deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of Martz and Jamison Roads on the report of a serious injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2016 Honda CR-V, driven by Amanda Harshbarger, 26, of Versailles, was traveling northwest on Jamison Road at Martz Road. Harshbarger failed to maintain control of her vehicle, traveled off the left side of the roadway and striking a tree before coming to stop.

Harshbarger had to be extricated by mechanical means by Versailles Fire. She was treated at the scene by Versailles Rescue, were she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harshbarger was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team, as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office, were called to the scene to aid in the investigation of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Versailles Fire and Rescue, Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and the Darke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal crash near Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_fatal-versailles-w.jpg Versailles Fire and Rescue, Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and the Darke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal crash near Versailles. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Crash claims Versailles woman’s life