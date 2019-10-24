Wright State awarded more than $1 million in Choose Ohio First scholarships

DAYTON – Wright State University has been awarded more than $1 million in Choose Ohio First scholarships from the State of Ohio for the 2020–21 academic year.

The scholarships are designed to strengthen Ohio’s competitiveness within science, technology, engineering and math disciplines by supporting students in innovative academic programs.

They are aimed at increasing the number of STEM graduates and educators in Ohio and funding collaborations that will have the most impact on Ohio’s position in world markets such as aerospace, medicine, computer technology and alternative energy.

The total award in scholarship money to Wright State is $1,066,034. It was disclosed in an Oct. 17 letter to Wright State President Cheryl B. Schrader from Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

“We thank you for your commitment in strengthening Ohio’s economic future by providing rigorous and relevant academic programs in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medical education that will help nurture the talent needed to make Ohio’s businesses competitive in the 21st century knowledge economy,” Gardner wrote.