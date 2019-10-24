Carter attends meeting of area magistrates in Tiffin

TIFFIN – Gary J. Carter, magistrate of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, recently attended a meeting and seminar for magistrates in Ohio’s Third Appellate District.

The Third District Court of Appeals, centered in Lima, covers 17 counties in Northwest Ohio, including Shelby. The meeting and seminar was held at the Seneca County Courthouse in Tiffin.

Approximately 15 magistrates were led on a courthouse tour by Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley. After the tour, Hardin County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott N. Barrett presented a seminar on professionalism, with help from Magistrate Erica Gordon.