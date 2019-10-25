125 Years Ago

October 25, 1894

A small fire was discovered about 1 0’clock this morning in the smoke house of Henry Enders in East Sidney. Mr. Enders had been smoking meat and it is believed this was the source of the fire. The fire department of East Sidney was called out and the blaze was soon extinguished without too much damage.

———

Two of the businessmen of our town visited several factories yesterday for the purpose of ascertainment what the outlook of the town was for the coming winter. They found the proprietors of every factory visited pleased with the present condition of their orders and the work they are doing. The 11 factories visited have employed at the present time 531 men, compared with 293 at this time last year. Both the Wagner Manufacturing Co. and Sidney Holloware Co. are working overtime.

100 Years Ago

October 25, 1919

When the voters of Sidney enter the poling places at the regular election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, they will find that some job awaits them by the election officers. Nine different ballots will be handed the male voter for his consideration. Among these are five state measurers, including four on prohibition.

———

A new enterprise has been added to the Sidney Welding Works, which just recently moved to its new location on West avenue at the canal. The addition is auto radiator repairing at the head of which is Frank Miller, who assumed charge of this portion of the business today.

75 Years Ago

October 25, 1944

The Shelby County War Chest was still short of the goal of $20,000 according to drive officials, following a compilation of various reports last evening. Noting that 1,500 cards still remain unreported, they did not anticipate any problem in securing the $3,000 still needed to put the drive over the top.

———

A special musical program by club members highlighted the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Kawanis Club Wednesday at the Hotel Wagner. The musical group included William Couser, Dale Bodine, Oliver Hancock, and Homer English. They were accompanied on the piano by Mrs. Fred Griffis, Jr.

50 Years Ago

October 25, 1969

Word that their son, Army PFC. Vernon J. Seger, 20 was killed Oct 24 in Vietnam has been received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Seger, Minster. Two Army officers stationed at Dayton brought the sad news to the parents during the weekend. PFC Seger had advised his parents in September by mail that he had arrived in Vietnam.

———

There was a couple of surprises at Saturday’s annual meeting of the Shelby County Fair Board. Like the election by a narrow margin of Louis Bertsch as new board president over incumbent Fred Linker. Like the unanimous re-election of Marvin Sollmann as secretary after he announced in September that he would not be a candidate again. Elected to the vice-presidency is a newcomer to the executive committee- Melvin Davis of Salem township. Ernest Martin of Orange township was elected treasurer. After softening a little the past month to pleas by some board members that he reconsider, Sollmann was elected a fourth straight year as secretary by unanimous vote.

25 Years Ago

October 25, 1994

The American Legion is an organization which gets involved in a wide range of activities, from being a powerful advocate for veterans issues at the federal government level to raising money locally to help students attend college. American Legion, post members across the country get involved in some of these activities, but it is the post commander who oversees the entire operation and activities of the local post. Sidney American Legion Post 217 has voted this responsibility to a relatively young member. In fact, at age 29, Alan Krahulek is believed to be the youngest person ever to serve as commander of Post 217. Krahuick is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served aboard ship during the U.S. involvement in Beirut, Lebanon, during the early 1980’s. He has been a member of the American Legion for seven years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

