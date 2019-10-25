Mariano, Ratermann vie for Clinton trustee

SIDNEY — An incumbent and the current zoning officer are seeking election as the Clinton Township trustee. Voters will be selecting one person to represent the township on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Frank Mariano, 1620 Ash Place, Sidney, is the current trustee. Todd C. Ratermann, 767 Marva Lane, Sidney, is the zoning officer.

Mariano is a 1967 graudate of Logan High School, Logan, West Virginia. He has a vocational degree in refrigeration and air conditioning. He retired with 44 years of service with Copeland Corp. to become a full-time grandpa.

He and his wife of 42 years, Judy, have two sons and one grandson. He was a former member of Sidney City Council and served as Sidney mayor.

Ratermann, is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. His education includes Ohio State University Construction Management, ASHE Mold Certified, Safe Trench Training, Fire Prevention, CDL, Small Business Owners of Ohio, Chamber Leadership Program, First Aid/ CPR certified. He is a member of the Shelby County Building Association, Moose Capital Improvement Campaign, Shelby County Parade of Homes, Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Downtown Revitalization Committee.

He and his wife, Emily, are the parents of four children, Cole, Jared, Claire and Courtney. He is the president of Ratermann Custom Home Builders.

Why are you running for trustee?

Mariano: I’m running for Trustee I to continue to serve and represent the people of Clinton Township. I have established a pretty good track record of public service with folks throughout the township, the city, and county, and simply have a desire to continue that service to my community.

Ratermann: I am running for Trustee because my wife and I are raising our family here and I want to ensure a great future for this community. I am currently the Clinton Township Zoning and Fire Prevention Officer. For the last several years, I have enjoyed working with the residents of Clinton Township. As trustee, I plan to work towards a healthy safe organized township.

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a trustee?

Ratermann: I feel that I’m the best candidate for trustee because I am a hard working family man running our family business here in Clinton Township. With our business roots local I am active throughout the township on a daily basis. I am well educated on a balanced budget with strong leadership skills. I have the heart and the necessary resources to get the job done.

Mariano: Bad question. It’s not a one man show. You are only “best” when you are working well with the other Trustees and the community , trying to get things done in a good way for the people you serve, and being a good stewards of the responsibility you have been given.

How can you improve communication with township residents?

Mariano: When there is a need for communication with our residents, we as a Board of Trustees generally will review and discuss what the most effective type of communication might be. Depending on the need, it could be an Ad in the local newspaper, an informative letter mailing, a simply phone call, or a face to face in person communication. Plus we encourage our Clinton Township residents to attend our meetings. Our township meetings are open to the public; we take citizens’ concerns and issue seriously and intend to be as effective in our service as we can be.ation with township residents?

Ratermann: I plan to improve communication with our township residents by encouraging them to attend our public biweekly meetings.

What is the biggest challenge the township is facing?

Ratermann: I feel the biggest challenge the township is facing, is the care for our residents and embracing all of their needs.

Mariano: Depending on the time of day, just about anything can anything could be a challenge. Certainly managing the Finances is one of the main challenges. Our local board of trustees is pretty frugal in managing the townships cost. We have been good stewards of the tax payers dollars, with everything from road repair, snow and ice removal, mowing the grass along the township roads, maintaining of road signs, culverts and more.

How do you bring more funding to the township?

Mariano: You don’t, finding more funding is almost impossible. In fact, townships have been losing funding for many years now, a direct result of the state cutting our local governermnet funding (which is local tax dollars that use to come back to local government.). The State has also eliminated the estate tax money which was always a big plus for townships. Township costs keep going up, while the funding continues to dwindle.

Ratermann: I plan to bring more funding to the township by supporting and promoting new and existing business growth. I also plan to work with local and state officials on a very organized and balanced budget.

Closing comments:

Ratermann: I live here, I work here, I want the best for our community.

Mariano: I offer years of community service. Former member of IUTIS, Sunset Kiwanis, and Sidney Singing Soldiers. Board member of Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority. Auxiliary member of the VFW, and the Sidney American Legion. I am a life member of the Shelby County Deer Hunters, Newport Sportsman Club and Tri -State Gun Collectors, just to mention a few. I count my time in public service as an honor and a privilege. I will continue to serve you with honesty and integrity. I appreciate the support of the community and look forward to continue serving as your Clinton Township Trustee. Thank You and God Bless!

