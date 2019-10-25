Man sentenced to 18 months in prison in sexual assault case

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was ordered to state prison for his role in sexually assaulting a woman who was incapacitated. Also, a local woman received incarceration orders for her role in a Botkins area break-in.

The cases were among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Derek W. Jones, 32, 801 Fair Road, was sentenced to 18 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He originally was charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Jones pleaded guilty to the crime that occurred on Nov. 11. He was found guilty of having sexual conduct with a female while she was drunk and unconscious.

Leslie A. Anderson, 51, 1860 Fair Oaks Drive, was ordered to serve 11 months at the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Previously, Anderson failed to appear in court for her sentencing, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued.

She and three others broke into a building at 16333 Staley Road near Botkins and committed a theft on April 15.

Nathaniel Craft, 23, at large, was ordered to the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond when his bond was revoked on a charge of failure to notify authorities of a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to notify officials of his new address on April 25 due to having had a 2014 sex-related conviction.

Antoinette E. McNeal, 29, Toledo, was placed on a $5,000 bond during a probation revocation hearing. She is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was arrested April 20, 2018, when a handgun was found in her purse.

Tony R. Blankenship, 54, 701 W. North St., was ordered to jail to await enrollment into the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, when his bond was revoked.

He was found guilty of trespassing at 726 W. North St.

Charles M. Tingley, 46, 2301 Campbell Road, was ordered to jail on a $5,000 bond for having failed to appear for his jury trial on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of having fentanyl when arrested on Dec. 8.

That day, Stevenson ordered his $2,500 bond be forfeited and issued a warrant for his arrest. He assessed Tingley the court costs including $230 paid to members of the jury pool ($10 each) who arrived for the trial.

In other cases:

• Candace K. Roberts, 47, 815 Mount Vernon Place Apartment B, had her bond set at $5,000 during a probation violation hearing. She was found guilty of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Aug. 22 selling marijuana.

• Timothy Jackson Jr., 36, 129 S. Walnut Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference. When sentenced he faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. He was arrested June 8 with methamphetamine.

• Darrick Roesser, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was arrested on Aug. 24 in possession of fentanyl. A joint recommendation of community control sanctions was agreed to. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Charles H. Jackson Jr., 55, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. He was ordered to jail on a $1,000 bond. When sentenced he faces 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. He was arrested Aug. 4 with methamphetamine.

• Kandice M. Centers, 35, at large, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during her status conference. She was arrested Feb. 13 with methamphetamine and fentanyl. When sentenced she faces up to 48 months in prison and a $12,500 fine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

