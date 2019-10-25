Shelby County blood drives in November

SIDNEY – Wrap yourself up in saving lives at a Shelby County blood drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The new donor gift from Community Blood Center will help you be ready for winter. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC Nov. 4 through Jan. 4 will receive the knit scarf in green, white and red with the CBC blood drop logo. It comes with that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from helping someone in need.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

Nov. 8, Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney, 8:30am-12:30pm, school blood drive only

Nov. 9, Sidney Masonic Temple, 9:00am – 12:00pm, community blood drive, hosted by Sidney Masonic Temple Association

Nov. 13, Emerson, Main plant,7am-2pm, employee blood drive

Nov. 14, Emerson West plant 9am-4pm employee blood drive

Nov. 19, Sidney American Legion, 11:30am-6pm, community blood drive, hosted by OSU Shelby County Alumni Association

Nov. 19, Honda of America, Anna, 7am-2pm, employee blood drive

Nov. 20, Honda of America, Anna 4pm-8pm, employee blood drive

Nov. 25, Botkins High School, Botkins, 9pm-1pm. School blood drive only

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”:

185 donations: Ken Replogle

175 donations: Gary Bensman

150 donations: David Loewer

140 donations: Larry Guillozet and Susan Leugers

120 donations: Dan Magoto

100 donations: Terry Shoffner

80 donations: Lori Werling

70 donations: Ken Alexander

60 donations: Karen Seger, Brian Holthaus and Carl Wuebker

50 donations: Jim Jones

40 donations: Sharon Lenhart-Jackson Center, Sheri Metz, Laura Becker-Minster, and Randy Echols

30 donations: Robert Barhorst II and Bob Will

20 donations: Dennis Koverman, Wapakoneta, Tony Winner, Wendy Wolfe and Latina Phyillaier

10 donations: Whitney Pleiman, Rob Huddleston, Connie Monnin-Russia, Chasity Lallemand, Matthew Bertke, Angela Thornton-Sidney, amd Melissa Hughes

5 donations: Jeff Puthoff, Fort Loramie, Jason Ahrns, Michael Monnin and Kenneth Bosslet

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.