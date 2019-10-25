On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation on the Historical Society levy, the United Way Day of Action and an update on the 211 service.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance that is expected to be passed by declaring an emergency to amend the traffic control map by establishing a “No Parking Zone” along the both sides of Brookburn Street between St. Mary’s and Wapakoneta Avenue between 2-4 p.m. on school days which Northwood School will be in session.

It is expected for council to also adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an income sharing agreement with Sidney City School District regarding real property abatement granted to BBS Charities LLC, and Industrial Recyclers LLC;

• To confirm the reappointment of Karl Bemus to Personnel Board of Appeals;

• To temporarily suspend enforcement of parking violations pertaining to designating two-hour free parking spaces within a designated area of the city downtown from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31;

There will also be a discussion on canceling council’s December workshop session and second regular meeting, and to schedule a special meeting.

Council will hold an executive session to consider the appointment of a public official and dismissal of a public employee and pending or imminent court action.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Oct.28, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Council will discuss proposed electric rate increases for 2020 and Phase II of Tiger Trail Park.

Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education will have a work session on Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., in the Commons. This work session is set to work on the 5-year Strategic Plan.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. located in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider funding for 2020 budget requests.