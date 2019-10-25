Health fair sponsored by the Grand Lake Health System

MINSTER – Grand Lake Health System will present the Fall Health Fair on Nov. 2, located at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, 04075 Wuebker Road, Minster.

The health fair will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. and will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, balance, hearing, and body composition.

Additionally, information and representatives will be on site from the Grand Lake Sleep Center, New Day Pain Management, Medical Imaging, Grand Lake Home Health & Hospice, Miami & Erie Family Practice & Pediatrics, Diabetes Education, Kemmler Orthopaedic Center, Lung Health & COPD Awareness, Center for Personal Wellness, Auglaize County Health Department, Auglaize + Mercer General & Bariatric Surgery, The Wound Care Center, Nutrition Education, Family Audiology, Clear Passage Geriatric Psych, Grand Lake Foot & Ankle Center, Auglaize County Council on Aging, Vancrest of St. Marys and Coleman Professional Services.

Free chair mini-massages, face painting and refreshments available. Pre-registration isn’t required.

A variety of blood tests will be available at nominal fees as follows:

• CBC, Complete Blood Count, $15

• A1C, Hemoglobin A1C for Diabetics, $25

• CMP, Chemistry Panel – includes glucose, $25

• PSA, PSA Screening, $40

• THY, Thyroid Screening, $40

• IRON, Total Iron $15

• LIPID, Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Assessment, $20

• CRP, C – Reactive Protein (high sensitivity), $25

For more information on the health fair and/or blood tests, contact Community Outreach Coordinator Jenni Miller at 419-394-6132 or jenmiller@jtdmh.org.