Anna’s 2019 sidewalk program nears completion

ANNA – The Village of Anna’s sidewalk program was a main discussion again during the village’s council meeting on Oct. 22.

An ordinance levying assessments for the 2019 sidewalk program and declaring an emergency was approved during the meeting.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer reported that with the passing of the ordinance to assess, invoices will be sent out to those properties that opted in for the sidewalk program.

During his report, Administrator Mike Homan reported the village contractor for sidewalks has completed its share of sidewalks. There are a few other properties that still need to be completed by Oct. 31.

Council learned that the Newman sidewalks at 308 N. Pike St. have been completed. However, the driveway has not been completed, and the one-year permit expired on July 24.

Homan will send a letter to Donald Newman informing him he has until Nov. 15 to complete his driveway, according to zoning regulations. If he does not comply, legal proceedings will begin for the violation.

A color-coded map has been compiled for the future potential sidewalk program, taking sidewalk construction into the year 2023, and is subject to change. The map will be posted on the village website and available for review in the lobby of the Town Hall at 209 W. Main St.

Council member Kathleen Eshleman questioned why so many corner lots were being done within the same year when it is expensive. Homan said it flows better when the sections are complete, and there are pros and cons on both ways.

The Timber Trail subdivision is nearing the completion percentage to where all sidewalks will need to be installed whether a house is built on the lot or not. The Pebblebrook subdivision will be evaluated as well.

In other legislation, an ordinance to proceed with the reconstruction of a portion of South Street between the intersections of Second Street and Third Street and declaring an emergency was approved.

During his report, Homan said a pre-construction meeting will be scheduled for the South Street reconstruction project. There are two properties that have filed for a variance. A hearing will be scheduled, and a decision will need to be made within 30 days.

The repairs at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Shue Drive have been completed and opened back up to traffic. Some crosswalks have been painted with others to follow.

Council had the second reading of an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the Code of Ordinances for the village. There also was the second reading of a resolution rescheduling the Dec. 24 council meeting for Dec. 23 and authorizing the fiscal officer to pay bills through the end of the fiscal year.

During the Mayor’s Report, Council President Gary Strasser, filling in for the absent Mayor Mark Pulfer, reminded residents that trick-or-treat is from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. He also said police statistics are available for review.

Meyer reported a letter was received from Ohio Water Development Authority for the Anna utility extension under Interstate 75, confirming the village’s first semi-annual payment of $28,700.60 will be due on Jan. 2, 2020.

Council learned a possible waterway installation is being looked into on the east side of I-75.

Homan recently notified the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department that the water at 308 N. Pike St. has been shut off since Feb. 4 and there is someone living there. The water was turned back on last week.

Homan will ask for a voluntary assessment to be made on the property taxes to remedy the items on the property maintenance list because they have not been completed and passed their deadline.

In new business, a transfer of liquor license for the Anna Market has been requested through liquor control. There are no objections.

Invoices totaling $58,802.13 were presented for payment and approved.

The Safety and Refuse committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Parks and Recreation will meet at 5 p.m. Nov. 12, and Finance and Personnel will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.

The Anna Village Council conducts meetings every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall. Meetings are open to the public.