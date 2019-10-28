Saieese Hall, left, 13, son of Shawn Hall and Tosha Annor, gets some help getting out of a finger puzzle from Riley Cota, 13, both of Sidney, son of Chris Cota and Amber Cota, at the Fairlawn Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 25. Kids played games like dice roll, Plinko and fish pond. Saieese dressed as Kisha from the show Naruto. Riley dressed as in a replica of an outfit used by people to protect themselves from the bubonic plague.

Bailey Wion, left, 7, takes aim at a target while his sister Rylie Wion, 5, both of Sidney, children of Mendy and Brad Wion, at the Fairlawn Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 25. Kids played games like dice roll, plinko and fish pond.