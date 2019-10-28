Monsters descend on Jackson Center

Taylar Stephens, left to right, and Matthew Rittenberry, hand out candy to Hunter Keen, 9, Haley Keen, 11, and Heather Keen, 4, all of Jackson Center, during trick-or-treating in Jackson Center on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Juliette Dennison, left, 4, walks with her father Brian Dennison, both of Lakeview, while trick-or-treating in Jackson Center on Sunday, Oct. 27. Juliette was visiting her grandparents Tia and Chad VanVoorhis, who live in Jackson Center, and went with her while she begged for candy. Juliette is also the daughter of Heather Dennison.