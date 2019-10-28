Lost to violence

Taking part in a vigil for silent witnesses at New Choices on Thursday, Oct. 24 are, left to right, Alexis Roseberry, of Anna, Macy Grise, Vicci Hamlin, and Mindy Smead, all of Sidney. The vigil was attended by family members of domestic violence victims.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN103019Vigil2.jpg Taking part in a vigil for silent witnesses at New Choices on Thursday, Oct. 24 are, left to right, Alexis Roseberry, of Anna, Macy Grise, Vicci Hamlin, and Mindy Smead, all of Sidney. The vigil was attended by family members of domestic violence victims. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN103019Vigil.jpg Taking part in a vigil for silent witnesses at New Choices on Thursday, Oct. 24 are, left to right, Alexis Roseberry, of Anna, Macy Grise, Vicci Hamlin, and Mindy Smead, all of Sidney. The vigil was attended by family members of domestic violence victims. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News