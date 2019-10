Toilet papering the rink

Tayler Douglas, 12, son of Tony and Bridget Douglas, wrapped in toilet paper by Ava Denner, left, 12, daughter of Terra Denner and Kevin Denner, and Abagail Danner, 8, daughter of Brianna Johnson and Josh Danner, all of Sidney, at Rolling Hills Skate on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 a.m. during a Halloween themed party.

