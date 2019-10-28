Sock & Buskin announces cast for “Steel Magnolias”

SIDNEY—Director Christi Thomas has announced the cast for Sock & Buskin Players’ fall play “Steel Magnolias.”

Thomas, who admits this is her 100th production to work on since starting in community theater in 1980, says this cast is the most diversified group she has ever worked with. The part of Truvy is being played by Wanda Huddleston, who is making her stage debut with this show.

Annelle is played by Blythe Alspaugh from Covington, who hasn’t been on stage since high school. Clairee is Jackie Chamberlin from Tipp City, a veteran actress who has been in this show twice before. Shelby is portrayed by Jackson Center High School senior Adriana Shamblin in her first speaking role on stage. Niccole SueAnn Wallace from Piqua, an award-winning actress, is M’Lynn; and Ouiser will be portrayed by Nancy Besecker of Covington, also a veteran actress. Broaddus Wade Shamblin is the Radio DJ and handling the sound effects for the show.

The play was originally presented in New York City in March 1987 and by Sock & Buskin Players in 1992.

The show will be performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 3 and 10 at 2 p.m., and is partially sponsored by Special Effects Hair Studio and Panache Salon and Day Spa, both in Sidney. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.