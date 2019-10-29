125 Years Ago

October 29, 2019

A the electric railroad is only six years old and scarcely anything has been done yet toward the operation of long distance railways by electricity, it may be considered a little early to venture any well defined predictions on the subject. The indications are, however, that within five years, electricity will be the generally accepted power for elevated and underground roads, as well as surface cars, and numerous interurban roads from 10 to 30 miles in length will be electrically equipped.

———

The result of the civil service examination for mail clerk and carriers here in August has been posted on the bulletin board in the lobby of the post office. For clerk, Anna E. Foster received a grade of 86.93, and for carrier, Frank M. Breach received a grade of 78.58.

100 Years Ago

October 29, 1919

Yesterday was a great day for the dry forces of Shelby County, when they held three large meetings, with William Jennings Bryan,”The Great Commoner.” Who spoke during the afternoon, and former governor Frank B. Willis, who spoke in the evening. Both men appeared and spoke during dinner at the M.E. Church.

———

An Army recruiting party of 23 World War veterans, bringing with them a trophy display of 40 pieces, will be in Sidney on Friday. The party is being sent out by the Toledo recruiting office, and will offer enlistments for service in France, Siberia, the Philippines, Alaska and Panama.

75 Years Ago

October 29, 1944

Announcement of the sale of several properties, comprising part of the late Mary Ethel Oldham was made today by Harry and Robert Oldham, administrators, following confirmation of the sale by the probate court. George Rheinish 120-1/2 South Main avenue, was the purchaser of three business properties. Involved in the transactions were the three story brick buildings at the corner of West Avenue and Poplar street, adjoining buildings on West avenue, and the garage building at the corner of West avenue and North street.

———

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets appeared far off stride in bowing to a superior Urbana eleven in a non-league game in Urbana last night by the score 13 to 0. It marked the first time this year that Sidney failed to score during the game.

50 Years Ago

October 29, 1969

Expansion of the Wagner Manufacturing Division of General Housewares Corp. is being programmed for next year, according to Lynn MacDougall, plant manager of the longtime Sidney Industry. Installation of modern, automatic molding machines, sand processing equipment and mold handling is being planned in a 400,000 expansion and modernization program as announced last week by the new management of the firm. When installed, MacDougall forecast 75% of Wagner’s ironware will be produced on the new equipment which has the capability of slightly more than doubling the firm’s existing department.

25 Years Ago

October 29, 1994

Politics was not a field Ruth Milligan had planned to enter. But based on her family background, she shouldn’t be too surprised to find herself immersed in it. Milligan, the daughter of Sidney native and former U.S. Attorney and State Rep. William Milligan, is executive assistant to Ohio First Lady Janet Voinovich. She is also continuing to work at her first job in the governor’s office: special assistant to the governor for volunteer initiatives. “I was kind of in the right place at the right time”, she said concerning how she ended up in a political job.” It’s something I am definitely interested in now, I certainly am enjoying it.””Everyday is a different challenge. Nothing is dull and boring,” she said. Like her, Milligan began life in Sidney, although she only lived here a year-and-a- half. At this point, her family moved to Columbus when William Milligan was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. In August Milligan was named to Mrs. Voinovich’s staff. She oversees the staff and is involved in the First Lady’s projects and appearances. One of those appearances occurred recently in Sidney when Mrs. Voinovich spoke at a local function. Milligan accompanied her to the event and got a chance to visit with relatives here.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

