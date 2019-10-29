Scheu seeks different role with SCS

Each of six candidates will be featured in alphabetical order in the Sidney Daily News:

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

SIDNEY — Retired Sidney City Schools Superintendent John Scheu is seeking election to the board of education on Nov. 5.

Scheu, who resides at 8345 Port Haven Drive, Sidney, graduated from Meadowdale High School in Dayton. He received his Bachelor Science Degree in Education from Defiance College; his Master of Education Degree from Xavier University, Cincinnati; and his Education Specialist Degree from the University of Dayton.

He gas been a political history teacher, voach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent- Sidney City Schools. He retired in 2018.

He was also the pincipal at Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley; superintendent at Riverside Local, Hardin-Houston Local and Logan County ESC. He served on the Straight A Grants Governing Board as vice chair- Ohio; and School Funding Advisory Council to Governor- Ohio.

He and his wife, Cindy, have three children, Emily, Allison and Scott.

Why are you running for Sidney City School District?

“I care deeply about the future of our school district.”My decisions if elected will put students first. Reducing instructional aides making $15,000 annual salary yet spending several hundred dollars for the reconfiguration when bringing Shelby Hills pre-school students into SCS is not putting students first. Bringing these students in from Shelby Hills was a decision that was rushed through without considering the financial costs of doing so. Reducing instructional aides, coupled with large elementary class sizes is not conducive to meeting student needs.”

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve on the board?

“With challenges ahead my experiences serving in a number of positions in school district should be an asset. I have the time and commitment to make Sidney the best district possible, and will ask questions when they need to be asked. It is apparent to me that either the current board is not being kept informed of the many changes and decisions, or even more troubling if informed, but allowing these to occur without even a whimper.”

How do you address the concerns about the aging buildings in the district?

“Our maintenance staff has done an incredible job of keeping our buildings in excellent shape. However, the need to address the aging buildings ( the oldest being Emerson, Whittier, Longfellow- 1950) in the future will need to be addressed.”

Funding for the district is always a concern since state funding changes from year to year. How do you bring new money/funding to the district and address the projected 5 year forecast for the district ?

“It has been 10 years since the district has asked voters for additional money, while the cost of doing business increases each year. There are funds available from the state to help fund the construction of renovating or building new schools, but locally funded money needs to be part of the equation. Creative ways to reduce costs that don’t adversely affect educating students needs to be a priority, but the need to pass a levy is real.”

What are the strengths of the district?

“There are many strengths in our district. Our staff is caring, dedicated, and competent. Our music programs and offerings are second to no other school district. College Credit Plus classes allowing students to achieve both HS and College credits includes offerings that cannot be matched by any other area school district. Extracurricular activities for students are abundant. Our SHS Academia Team has won numerous awards with their achievements.

What are the weaknesses of the district? How do you improve the weaknesses?

“Additional thought and planning are needed to improve weaknesses in district. Financially, I question the logic of laying off instructional aides, yet spending hundreds of thousands of dollars ( playground costs, transportation, personnel) due to reconfiguration. Reassignment of K-6 Regular Ed teachers throughout the district by Curriculum Director and Teacher Association President, without input from teachers or principals has contributed greatly to morale problems in district. Twenty-eight teachers resigning in 2018/2019 is a concern. Telling an administrator he no longer has support because he contacted his professional association for advice has created a toxic atmosphere.”

How can you improve communication with school district residents?

“Being transparent and honest.” Listening to district residents and treating them with respect can go a long way. It would be nice to have a district newsletter sent out several times a year to inform the community on school happenings.”

In conclusion:

“ I bleed black and gold. The school board needs to work together for the betterment of the district, and discussion and dialogue concerning the many decisions being made is healthy and needed. School Security, Workforce Academy( both teachers at SHS resigned and took positions in another school district at end of last school year), and Latchkey programs for working parents need to continue being a priority. With additional foresight and planning, we should not have had to pay several aides additional money to assist with Shelby County Sheriff Department with end of day dismissal at Northwood.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_election-logo_2019-november_horiz-9.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_ScheuJohn_11-copy.jpg

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

A look at the candidates Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Each of six candidates will be featured in alphabetical order in the Sidney Daily News: Oct. 23: Bill Ankney Oct. 24: Mandi Croft Oct. 25: Chip Hix Oct. 26: Michele Lott Today: John Scheu Oct. 30: Robert “Bob” Smith

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.