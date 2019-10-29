Yoga class to be held at YWCA Piqua

PIQUA — The community is invited to join a fun and healthy class led by Katie Nardecchia for the new five-week session of Yoga at the YWCA Piqua beginning Monday, Nov. 4. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday nights.

“Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual discipline originating in ancient India. The goal of Yoga is the attainment of a state of perfect spiritual insight and tranquility and the ultimate improvement of one’s health,” said Nardecchia.

“Each class will begin with centering which involves emphasis on the breath. This allows participants to become centered and grounded for the practice,” added Nardecchia.

Throughout the class a variety of “asanas,” (postures), will be taught and practiced. Some of these postures are seated and some are standing.

According to Nardecchia, “The standing postures help us with balance which becomes increasingly important as we get older.”

Classes end with relaxation which leaves those in the class feeling rejuvenated and most importantly, present in the moment.

YWCA membership ($32.10) is required along with class fee of $38 for the 5 week session. Participants can also choose to pay $12 per class with no membership needed. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.