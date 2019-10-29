YWCA to hold tablet photography class

PIQUA — Brad Reed, instructor, will host a class on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. which will help participants learn how to take photos with an iPad, smartphone or tablet.

Reed will also help class members learn how to share photos with friends and family via social media and print with tips on editing software.

Bring a tablet, smartphone or iPad to class. Basic knowledge of the device is required to get the most out of this class.

YWCA membership is not required and class fee is $8. Class size is limited so sign up early.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.