Shelby County Master Gardeners banquet recognizes volunteers

MINSTER — Shelby County Master Gardeners recently held its annual recognition banquet at Arrowhead Golf Club near Minster.

Dave Slagle was honored as the Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year. Amos Memorial Public Library was recognized as The Friend of the Master Gardener Volunteer Program for its support of the organization’s annual spring seminar programs.

Dave and Vickie Echternacht, of St. Marys, Becky Francis, of Fort Loramie, and Alan Pratt, of Wapakoneta, received their certificates of completion of 50 hours of volunteer service thus becoming full-fledged Master Gardener volunteers. Slagle was recognized as outgoing president, and Teresa Freisthler was introduced as the new president.

Shelby County Master Gardeners is a volunteer organization affiliated with Ohio State University Extension and serves residents of Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer counties. Working with county Extension personnel, Master Gardener volunteers provide educational services to their communities such as answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics; gardening activities with children, senior citizens, or disabled persons; beautifying the community; developing community or demonstration gardens; and other horticultural activities.

Shelby County Master Gardeners can be reached at the Shelby County Extension office at 810 Fair Road, Sidney, or by calling 937-498-7239.