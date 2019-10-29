Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753; the holiday may affect this event.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MONDAY, NOV. 4

• Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. 419-733-5629.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

• Pleides Chapter 298 meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Sidney Masonic Temple, 303 E. Poplar St., Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

• Ross Aluminum Retirees meets at 9 a.m. at Alcove Restaurant at 134 N Main Ave., Sidney. For more information contact Russell Cook at 937-492-6708.

• Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center in conference room A.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group at 5:30 p.m. in its offices at 1081 Fairington Drive.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group at 5:30 p.m. in its offices at 1081 Fairington Drive.

• Knitting for Cancer meets at 10 a.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753; the holiday may affect this event.