Veterans Benefits 101 seminar to be held Nov. 12

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invited the community to join Rob Liput, United States Army veteran and VITAS Healthcare veterans liaison, for his presentation titled Veterans Benefits 101.

Troy Rehab, a family-owned a company with the mission to provide excellence in short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care, is located at 512 Crescent Drive in Troy.

This educational lunch and learn is a free event and is open to the public. It will take place on Nov. 12 in the Troy Rehab Transitional Care Unit Internet Café with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation beginning at noon.

Guests can learn about how the VA assists veterans, what are the various forms of compensation and care, the sign up process and what to expect, how to retrieve lost discharge certificates and other official documents (lost medals, citations, etc), what is service connected disability and how to apply, veterans pension process, aid and attendance benefit, VA burial benefits and navigating the online VA to make it user friendly.

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. For more information or to RSVP, contact Gage Rayney at 937-335-7161 or GRayney@TroyCareCenter.com.

Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care, and accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid. Troy Rehab is a VA contracted skilled nursing facility and provides care for many individuals who have served in the United States armed forces with a dedicated hallway with private rooms reserved for all veterans.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center or would like to schedule a personalized tour should call 937-335-7161.

VITAS Healthcare provides hospice care services and is located at 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton. For more information about VITAS, call 937-299-5379.